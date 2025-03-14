Chappell Roan opens up about 1st ever country song ‘The Giver’

Chappell Roan dishes on switching genres from Pop to Country after new song release

Chappell Roan released her first ever country song, The Giver, and she found a different level of comfort than making pop music.

The 27-year-old talked about how she decided to release a country song, right after the huge success of her pop songs from debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess.

"Well, I can't call myself the Midwest princess and not acknowledge country music, straight up," said the Grammy winner on Amazon Music’s Country Heat Weekly podcast, on Thursday, March 13th.

The Good Luck, Babe hitmaker continued, "That is what is around me in the grocery stores. That's what is playing on the bus…I know that my heart really wanted to write a country song, and I'm trying to really articulate that it's not me trying to cross genres and be like, hey, you know, 'Look at me.' I'm not trying to convince a country crowd that they should listen to my music by baiting them with a country song.”

Roan reflected on writing a country song as an attempt to capture the nostalgia about growing up at the countryside, "I wrote a country song not to invade country music, but to really capture what I think, the essence of country music is, for me, which is nostalgia, and fun in the summertime, and the fiddle, and the banjo feeling like country queen."

She went on to say that "It makes me feel a certain type of freedom that pop music doesn't let me feel."

Roan first debuted The Giver during her Saturday Night Live performance in November last year, and fans had been anticipating the release.