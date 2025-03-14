Meghan Markle marks major win despite backlash on Netflix show

Meghan Markle received praise for her clever strategy amid the ongoing backlash on her new cooking series, With Love, Meghan, on Netflix.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, PR expert Mark Borkowski addressed the criticism the Duchess of Sussex received as several royal experts and fans labelled her content unrelatable and confusing.

However, the expert sees it as Meghan's victory as she is making it to the headlines with her mysterious approach.

He said, "This isn't an identity crisis, it's a business model. The perpetual reinvention, the strategy vagueness – it's all by design."

"The more unpredictable she is, the harder it is to take her down. She's not trying to be Goop; she's trying to be a mystery. The product she's selling? Endless curiosity about Meghan Markle. Maybe she's not losing control of her narrative, maybe we are," Mark added.

It is important to note that Meghan's cooking series was released on Netflix on March 4. In the program, the Duchess was seen cooking for her friends and sharing tips related to food, kitchen and gardening.

Notably, the second season of the show has also been announced despite critics on her lifestyle project.