Kate Middleton sends secret 'message' to US after King Charles key move

Princess Kate seemingly sent a secret message to a key figure in the US after King Charles' "masterstroke."

The Princess of Wales' stunning red outfit raised a question among the royal commentators about her possible political stance amid the ongoing crisis.

For the unversed, the future Queen made a powerful return to the Commonwealth Day service after skipping the event due to a cancer diagnosis last year.

She donned a bright red colour outfit, which could be a sign of her support for Canada after Donald Trump's shocking remarks about making the country another state of the US.

In conversation with The Sun, royal editor Matt Wilkinson asked the royal experts if Catherine's red dress was a message to Trump.

Sarah Hewson said she "hadn’t thought about that." However, she recalled the late Queen Elizabeth's support for Ukraine in a subtle way during a meeting with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

She said, "The late Queen had blue and yellow flowers in a huge bowl behind Prime Minister Trudeau, and that was a very deliberate show of support for Ukraine."

"So, perhaps these outfits don’t happen by chance," Sarah stated.

In response, Matt said that the key royal figures often "leave these little Easter eggs for us," but he believes the Princess of Wales is "not political. [She] doesn’t get into that kind of thing."

During the same conversation, a renowned royal photographer claimed that Kate Middleton has been to Canada and" she loved it there."

Notably, these surprise comments about Princess Kate's red outfit came after King Charles invited Justin Trudeau and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Sandringham House, a stern message for Trump.