Selena Gomez drops new song with her 'future person' Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have unveiled their latest collaboration, Sunset Blvd, along with a retro-style music video.

The song is the second single from their upcoming joint album, I Said I Love You First.

The music video features Gomez daydreaming about Blanco, with her fiancé making appearances throughout, including as a mini Blanco. In one memorable scene, Gomez even appears to eat him in one bite.

The lyrics of Sunset Blvd are decidedly suggestive, with Gomez singing about her desire to hold Blanco's "big hard heart" and delivering breathy vocals.

"With open arms / holding you naked / middle of Sunset Boulevard," she sings during the chorus.

In the bridge, the Single Soon crooner continues to express her longing, singing, "I just wanna touch it, touch it / try your hardest not to bust it / gimme gimme how I love your big, big heart."

The Disney star announced her new song on Instagram earlier this week, revealing that the song commemorates her first date with Blanco, which took place on the iconic Los Angeles street.

Sunset Blvd follows the lead single Call Me When You Break Up featuring Gracie Abrams, which was released on February 20. The album's first single, Scared of Loving You, co-written with Finneas, was released just before Valentine's Day to announce the project.

I Said I Love You First, which marks Gomez's first album since 2020's Rare, is set to arrive on March 21. The album features guest appearances by J Balvin, Tainy, and Gracie Abrams.

Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement in December.

Earlier, in November, Gomez expressed her excitement about their future together to The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is the safest I've ever felt" in a relationship, she said. "I see a future with this person."