Kim Kardashian reflects on another 'jewellery mishap' following Paris robbery

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her jewellery mishap during her trip to India in July 2024.
The 44-year-old opened up about a rare moment from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile wedding in India, which was featured in the latest episode of their Disney+ series The Kardashians.
After greeting the Ambani members at the event, Kim realized a diamond had fallen off her necklace. She turned to her sister Khloe Kardashian, who attended the wedding alongside her, and discussed the jewellery's design, which made it challenging to wear with her outfit.
Khloe then pointed out the missing diamond, exclaiming, “This is missing, Kim. It's missing a diamond!”
The Kardashian sisters, along with their team, began searching for the missing diamond.
Meanwhile, Kim asked, “Maybe it's in my dress or in your dress? I literally had it on... I walked, didn’t even hug anyone at those few feet where it got stuck. Like nothing happened for me to lose it.”
Expressing her frustration, the mother-of-four further went on to add, “I'm just like, "Oh my God, I'm going to have to pay for this.”
