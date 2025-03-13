Chloe Madeley ‘looks downcast’ amid ex James Haskell’s new romance rumours

Sara has previously been linked to high-profile names, including cricket legend Shane Warne

Chloe Madeley appeared downcast and completely shattered in north London for the first time since reports surfaced about her ex-husband, James Haskell, dating Big Brother alum Sara McLean.

The 37-year-old fitness expert kept things casual as she stepped out alone, just as James made a public appearance with the reality star at the Cheltenham Festival.

For the unversed, the ex- partners share a two-year-old daughter Bodhi, ended their five year marriage in October 2023.

Broken heart Chloe also posted a cryptic message on Instagram about ‘negative energy’ right after the news of James’ relationship news.

Sara, who is a reality star and a former beauty queen has previously been linked to high-profile names, including US soccer player Tim Howard,rugby star Ben Cohen, cricket legend Shane Warne, and TOWIE’S Mario Falcone.

It is to be noted that, earlier this year, James was also rumoured to be seeing Helen Barclay, a mother of two who bore a striking resemblance to his ex-wife Chloe.