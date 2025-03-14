Prince William takes strong step against Prince Andrew after new trouble

Prince William is fuming at Prince Andrew as his antics continue to cause new issues for the royal family.

The Prince of Wales, who is reportedly less forgiving of his uncle, is now urging his father King Charles to take strict action against the disgraced duke.

Andrew, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages in 2019 after his sex scandal, has been ousted from public gatherings with the royals to avoid any further coverage in the media about his latest scandal.

In a latest report by DailyMail, sought-after masseuse in the U.K. Giannelloni claimed that Andrew behaved inappropriately during their session at the Buckingham Palace and showed “complete disregard for [her] professionalism”.

According to royal expert Hilary Fordwich, the new report is “yet another national and royal embarrassment for all”.

“Prince William so wants his uncle Andrew to vanish from public view,” she claimed to Fox News Digital. “When it comes to his wayward brother Andrew, King Charles III is also beyond exasperated and has disassociated himself publicly to make certain Andrew doesn’t appear with any senior members of the royal family.”

Meanwhile, royal expert Ian Pelham Turner also warned that “more allegations of potential impropriety” will cause King Charles and Prince William to “take further action”.