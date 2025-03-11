Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper are head over heels in love with each other?

Gigi Hadid shares daughter with 'One Direction' singer Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid, who has been dating Bradley Cooper for more than a year now, has finally spoken about their relationship.

Both Gigi and Bradley have kept their romance lowkey. But the American fashion model has exclusively chatted about her boyfriend for the first time.

The 29-year-old says that her 50-year-old partner has been really giving and she deeply respects him. She describes their relationship as very romantic and happy.

“I respect him so much as a creative,” said Hadid while adding, “And I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."

she continued, “For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

The Hangover actor has revived the love of theatre in her life.

In March 11 interview with Vogue, the model unveiled, “Bradley has opened me up to going to the theatre more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life.”

Hadid says, "I just feel really lucky" being with Cooper.

Earlier, the TV personality dated former One Direction band member Zayn Malik on and off from 2015-2021. The two also share a four-year-old daughter, Khai.