Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' legal battle heats up as judge weighs in

Miley Cyrus, who ruled the charts with her hit Flowers, now finds herself caught in a legal battle over the song, as people are now wondering about the singer’s latest move.

The 32-year-old pop queen is right now facing a copyright lawsuit over her 2023 hit. Tempo Music Investments, which owns a share of Bruno Mars’ 2012 song When I Was Your Man, claimed that Miley borrowed the melody, harmony and chorus.

And now, she’s in hot water as the legal battle heats up.

During a hearing on March 10, District Judge Dean D. Pregerson made things very clear that Tempo Music Investments has every right to pursue its lawsuit.

As per Rolling Stone reports, Pregerson shared: "If someone wants to buy what someone owns, buy the entire thing, and that includes the right to enforce that ownership against the rest of the world – if you don’t allow that, then you diminish the value of what you’re selling to the point where it may become worthless."

However, the judge didn’t make any immediate decision, instead chose to review the request after Miley’s lawyer, Peter Anderson pointed to past cases involving co-author ownership.

Back in November, Anderson insisted: "Plaintiff unambiguously [says] that it obtained its claimed rights in the ‘When I Was Your Man’ copyright from only one of that musical composition’s four co-authors."

"That is a fatal and incurable defect in plaintiff’s claim."

For now, that lawsuit remains up in the air, leaving fans wondering whether Miley Cyrus will come out on top in this legal battle or lose.