Prince Harry makes desperate plea to Meghan amid major new headache

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be in a new point of contention as the pair disagree on a major decision.

The Duchess of Sussex made her return to social media at the start of the year as she prepared for the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

As the show has been getting mixed reviews since its release, Meghan has been active on Instagram. Meghan’s new social media obsession now appears to be becoming a issue between her and Prince Harry and the Duke is in “huge shock” over how it is beginning to take a toll on her.

“Meghan went so long without really looking at social media,” a source told Heat Magazine, noting that she and Harry had a “very hands-off approach”.

“So, for her to now suddenly be back in full Instagram mode is a huge shock for Harry,” they said.

“Seeing her followers going up has put a smile back on Meghan’s face, but it’s also addictive. She’s checking her phone constantly and she’s on it morning, noon, and night,” the insider explained. “Harry’s managed to get her to silence the notifications, so he doesn’t have to hear them pinging, but that hasn’t stopped her.”

Prince Harry doesn’t want it to be Meghan’s daily focus and wishes she would “put the phone down. The source noted that King Charles’ son is “ready for a digital detox”.

Harry “doesn’t understand why the handling of the account can’t just be passed over to a social media expert”. They added, “She can check in once a week with a strategy meeting and be done with it. To be honest, he’d love to see her take social media apps off her phone altogether.”