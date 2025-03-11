Prince William makes powerful move to uplift Kate Middleton at major event

Prince William has taken a meaningful step for his better half Princess Kate at the key royal event after she survived a brutal cancer battle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted at Commonwealth Day alongside key members of the royal family.

Notably, Princess Catherine attended the event after skipping last year's commemoration due to her medical condition.

Wearing a beautiful red dress, Kate stole the limelight with her appearance and also received all the attention of her better half.

Speaking of their heartfelt gestures, body language expert Judi James claimed that William adored his wife but avoided "steering pats and touches" in order to show the world that Kate is fully recovered and does not need "support and encouragement."

As per The Mirror, she said, "William and Kate made the body language transition from 'unison' behaviours to mirrored, 'free movement' behaviours at this formal royal event."

"Since Kate's illness, they have been extra tactile and totally connected during their public appearances, using every opportunity to use touches, glances or mimed hugs to move together coupled up like ice skaters or ballroom dancers," Judi shared.

The expert said that this time William and Kate showed a "more relaxed approach with no need to check or employ tie-signs."

The royal couple walked together at Westminister Abbey but slightly apart with signs of "renewed energy and positivity."