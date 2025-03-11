Kendrick Lamar leaves Drake, PartyNextDoor behind on albums chart

Kendrick Lamar's 'GNX' tops chart

Kendrick Lamar is at the top.

The rapper's album GNX has reclaimed its spot at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking its third non-consecutive week at the top.

But it wasn’t an easy climb—this week’s battle for No. 1 was a nail-biter, with GNX barely edging out the competition.

According to Luminate via Variety, Lamar’s GNX secured the top position with 90,500 units, narrowly surpassing Drake and PartyNextDoor’s $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which came in at No. 2 with 90,000 units.

Not far behind, Tate McRae’s So Close To What finished in third place with 87,000 units.

Drake and PartyNextDoor previously debuted at No. 1 in February, giving Drake his 14th chart-topping album and PartyNextDoor his first. Their reign was later cut short by McRae, whose album claimed the biggest opening for a female artist this year.

Despite the shuffle at the top, GNX continues to dominate streaming platforms, racking up 103 million streams this week.

It also moved 16,500 units in physical and digital sales, proving its staying power. Lamar is also having a moment on the Billboard Hot 100, where his track Luther with SZA sits at No. 1, followed closely by Not Like Us and TV Off at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

Meanwhile, the only new entry in the Top 10 comes from BLACKPINK’s Lisa, whose first full-length solo album Alter Ego debuted at No. 7 with 45,500 units. While streaming numbers for Alter Ego were more modest at 23 million, Lisa still claimed the title of the week’s top-selling artist with 28,000 units sold.

Lisa’s album also features an impressive lineup of collaborators, including Future, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyla, Rosalía, Raye, and Doja Cat. She recently hit the stage with Raye and Doja Cat at the Academy Awards for a special tribute to the music of the James Bond film series.

With such a competitive week on the charts, it’s clear that the race for No. 1 is far from over.