Kensington Palace releases emotional statemen after King Charles important message

Prince William and Kate Middleton's office has shared new meaningful statement after King Charles III's latest message on Commonwealth Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared adorable photos from the royal family's celebrations, accompanied by a heartfelt statement about unity and strength.

The Palace, on behalf of Kate and William, wrote: "Today is Commonwealth Day! A day to celebrate the shared values, diversity, and unity of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth. This year’s theme, ‘Together We Thrive’, is a reminder of the power of fostering strong, connected communities, and empowering one another to build a better future."

Kensington palace issued the meaningful statement hour after the monarch's honour to Princess Kate and future King William in the latest royal post.

Buckingham Palace released Prince William and Kate's photos after King Charles' important message on the day, stating: “In these uncertain times, where it is all too easy to believe that our differences are problems instead of a source of strength and an opportunity for learning, the Commonwealth’s remarkable collection of nations and peoples come together in the spirit of support and, crucially, friendship.”

He continued: “The Commonwealth’s ability to bring together people from all over the world has stood the test of time and remains as ever-important today."