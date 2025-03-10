Netflix executives on edge as Meghan Markle’s show struggles to keep viewers hooked

Netflix executives are reportedly growing anxious as Meghan Markle’s latest series faces dwindling and lukewarm reception.

The Duchess of Sussex’s show, "With Love, Meghan", has failed to sustain its momentum, unable to make it to top ten of the watched lists just after its debut.

Despite this, Meghan announced a second season as she celebrated the news with an exuberant display in her garden. However, a Netflix insider has shared that the renewal might not be as impressive as it seems.

‘The reality is, the shows were filmed back-to-back, source told The Mail, adding, ‘the overall contract has not been extended yet.’

The insider admitted that Netflix executives are concerned over the show’s underwhelming performance, especially given their investment in Meghan’s lifestyle brand.

Adding to the tension, Meghan’s estranged father, Thomas Markle, delivered a severe critique of the show in a recent interview, further fuelling speculation about its future.

With Meghan’s contract set to expire in October 2025, Netflix is now reassessing its strategy, weighing the risks before making any further commitments.