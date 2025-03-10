Nicole Kidman reveals plans for 'well-deserved' break after 'Holland'

Nicole Kidman opens up about going on a well-deserved break following 'Holland'

Nicole Kidman is offering an inside glimpse into her acting career after having a hectic schedule in 2024.

The 57-year-old, who was previously honoured with AFI Life Achievement Award in April 2024, has capped off the year with numerous films, including A Family Affair, Spellbound, and Babygirl, as well as TV series like The Perfect Couple, Expats, and Lioness season two.

While it has been a remarkable year for the actress so far, Nicole is adamant to take some time off after endorsing her upcoming film Holland.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s SXSW premiere in Texas on Sunday, March 9, the Australian native explained, "(This year) actually not as crazy. I was much more out there last year; this year I have Holland, I have Nine Perfect Strangers, and then I'm off for the rest of year. So, oh well!"

Speaking of her enthusiasm at work, director Mimi Cave shared how Kidman literally puts her heart and soul into everything she does.

Cave told Variety, "Before shooting, she's involved, not in a heavy-handed way, but in a way that's pinpoint surgical, looking at what could be helpful in the script.

“As an actress, she's very interested in what the director wants, so the moment we start shooting, she steps back from the producer role and really allows herself to be caught up in the actual role. You're getting lightning in a bottle. She has to stay available, spiritually, physically, emotionally, to play the character."

On professional front, Nicole is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Holland, which is slated ot release on Prime Video on March 27.