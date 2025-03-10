Barry Keoghan drops major hint about Sabrina Carpenter reunion after split

Barry Keoghan subtle nod to Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan latest move has left fans wondering if he rekindled his romance with Sabrina Carpenter following their split.

The couple dated for about one year before their breakup news emerged during early December last year. Meanwhile, the popstar also hinted at their break up in a music video with Dolly Parton in last month.

However, it appears that the two made up as Saltburn star's fashion statement at the Paris Fashion Week on Sunday caught fans by surprise.

Keoghan wore a bright blue jacket with pale blue button-down shirt with jeans. He had pinned a heart-shaped brooch surrounded by silver gems, reminiscent of Carpenter's memorable outfit.

The accessory felt oddly familiar to a dress the Please, Please, Please crooner wore during the Short n' Sweet Tour.

Keoghan's outing comes few days after the Espresso singer in Dublin made a subtle reference about him.

"Dublin, it's so lovely to be here," she told the crowd. "You all look and sound amazing. But my goodness, these Irish boys are hard work."

After the breakup, Keoghan deactivated his Instagram account as he was getting too many threatening messages. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) hitting back at the "lies, hatred" and "disgusting commentary" as he explained his reasons to leave Instagram.

Carpenter is recently busy with UK and Europe concert tour of Short n Sweet, with one scheduled for Tuesday in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, Keoghan is set to appear with Jenna Ortega in The Weeknd (real name, Abel Tesfaye), upcoming film Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is also the name of his album. The movie is loosely inspired by his career as a musician and is slated for release on May 16th, 2025.