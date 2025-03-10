Meryl Streep, Martin Short fail to keep their romance under radar

Meryl Streep, Martin Short attended SNL50: The Homecoming Concert together

Meryl Streep and Martin Short have been inseparable recently, attending several events together.

The Only Murders in the Building co-stars stepped out together on a friends’ night out, fuelling speculation about their relationship despite repeatedly denying dating rumours.

TMZ reported on Sunday, March 9, that Streep, 75, and Short, 74, arrived together at 30 Rockefeller Plaza for Saturday Night Live, stepping out from the same car.

A video shared by the news outlet from the weekend’s event shows the Devil Wears Prada actress and Short, who greet a security guard while his plus one says hello to fans.

While there was no public display of affection, their close friendship continues to fuel speculations, as they remain a prominent duo at high-profile events.

Notably, the non-couple was spotted sitting next to each other at the star-studded SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14.

The Valentine’s Day outing was followed by a wave of romance rumours between the two, which have been circulating for some time.

Last year, they were photographed at the celebrity hot spot Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, also arriving in the same car.

In addition, their appearances at the Golden Globes Awards also created buzz among fans as the two looked notably cosy while seated side by side.