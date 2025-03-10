Taye Diggs walks away from dating scene and after no luck

Taye Diggs, charming actor who is known for his roles in Rent and All American, recently opened up about his shift in mood towards his dating life.

At 53, the actor admitted that he just doesn’t have the energy to keep up with the dating scene anymore.

Taye shared with UsWeekly: "Lately, because I’m old and tired, I like to order in."

"I don’t have the energy to get dressed up and go out. If I can bring someone over and order food in and watch TV or watch a movie, that’s where my head is now," he added.

When asked if he's good at cooking game, former Private Practice star laughed and said, "Absolutely not!" But he wants to improve his skills, especially for his son’s sake.

The River Runs Red actor continued: "Absolutely not. But I would like to. I wish I did because it would give me great pride to be able to say that I cooked for my son. But I’m gonna try to figure that out. I enjoy ordering in, but I would like to learn. In this next year, I would like to be able to cook my kid a really good meal."

Although Taye isn’t exactly a kitchen pro, he shared that his parents had a friendly rivalry when it came to cooking while he was growing up.