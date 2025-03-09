Gene Hackman, wife’s death investigation remains ‘open’ after cause reveal

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s death investigation continues after major discovery

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who passes away under mysterious circumstances were revealed to have died more than a week before their bodies were discovered.

The couple’s death was deemed “suspicious” and even after the recent discovery of their causes of death, Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed that the investigation will remain ongoing, during a press conference on Friday, March 7th.

Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell announced that Gene's cause of death was hypertensive atherosclerosis cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. Whereas Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a disease transmitted from animals to humans that is commonly found in rodents.

After Jarrell’s report, Mendoza stated that while he thought "a lot of the questions have been answered," authorities will continue their investigation as they await Hackmans’ cell phone records as well the necropsy report of their dog Zina, who was also found dead with the couple.

"We consider this an open investigation until we close the loopholes of the cell phones, until we finish out the necropsy results of the canine and the other loose ends that we need to tie up," said the Sheriff.

Mendoza confirmed that at present there is “no indication” if Hackman used his phone during the last week he was alive after his wife’s death, but it can’t be ruled out until they have the records.