Sarah Ferguson shares emotional message for Beatrice, Eugenie amid tensions

Sarah Ferguson honoured her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie amid the ongoing drama surrounding their father Prince Andrew.

To celebrate International Women's Day, the Duchess of York released an uplifting statement that paid heartfelt tribute to the strong women around her.

Sharing photos from her volunteer work for women, Sarah wrote, "On #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate the strength, resilience, and achievements of women everywhere."

"From those who have shaped history to the countless unsung heroes making a difference every day, their impact is truly remarkable."

Sarah shared that she feels "wonderful" to be a mother of two "incredible" daughters Beatrice and Eugenie and "grandmother to two wonderful girls."

She called her girls "strong, compassionate, and inspiring women" as she feels "fortunate" to have them in her life.

At the end of her inspiring note, Sarah said, "Women supporting women is one of the greatest forces for change. So today, and every day, let’s continue to lift each other up and celebrate the women who inspire us."

Notably, the Duchess of York shared a new emotional message as her former husband Andrew has been dealing with back-to-back setbacks.