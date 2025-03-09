Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson rushed for emergency medical procedure

Jesy Nelson, American singer who rose to fame after joining a girl band group Little Mix, recently had a health scare that led to an emergency medical procedure, leaving fans worried about her well-being.

The singer, known for her stunning performances and voice, has shared details, and the sudden turn of events has sparked concern.

Jesy explained that she’s been diagnosed with pre-twin-to-twin transfusion syndrome, a serious condition where blood doesn’t flow evenly between the babies due to abnormal vessel connections in placenta.

She now turned to social media to let fans know she needs an emergency procedure to address the issue.

In a new Instagram post, the singer wrote: "Unfortunately, the symptoms have got worse so they now have to perform the procedure, which is obviously not what we wanted to happen - but it's necessary because it's going to give our babies the best chance of surviving."

"So we're just waiting to go in and we're just hoping and praying for the best, really. I feel absolutely gutted because I was really hoping we wouldn't be in this position," she added.

The pop queen continued, "It's obviously really scary because there's so many things that can happen. Pray for us, please."

Jesy Nelson, who began her solo career back in 2021, admitted that she is "hoping and praying" for her unborn twins to make it through.