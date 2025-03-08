Ben Affleck cuts off Jenifer Lopez amid Jennifer Garner romance rumours

Ben Affleck is ‘happier’ after taking ‘distance’ from Jennifer Lopez: source

Ben Affleck is reportedly closing the Jennifer Lopez chapter in his life, as he decidedly took his distance.

The 52-year-old actor and filmmaker is ready to start off afresh and is “happier than he’s been in years” after finalising his divorce from Jennifer Lopez two months ago, according to a source.

The Gone Girl star is “in a much better mood lately” and is “excited” about this next chapter, the insider told Page Six.

“Ben hasn’t been in regular contact with Jennifer since their divorce unless it revolves around their kids’ school functions,” they added.

Although the Good Will Hunting actor “has no hard feelings for Jennifer but he would rather keep things at a distance.”

Affleck is done with Lopez for good and “doesn’t really see a point in remaining close friends” with the On The Floor hitmaker.

This comes after the Batman actor has been sparking rumours of rekindling romance with his ex-wife and the mother of his children, Jennifer Garner.

Since the rumours started floating, Lopez is reportedly “furious” about the ordeal and it is “completely messing with her head.”