Natalie Portman moves on with French beau after Benjamin Millepied split

Natalie Portman rekindled her love life with a new French beau following her divorce with Benjamin Millepied.

People confirmed on Friday, March 7, that the Black Swan actress is dating a musician Tanguy Destable, after Voici first reported the news.

According to the French media outlet, the 43-year-old actress has "fallen" for a new man, whose stage name is Tepr. The magazine further claimed to have "exclusive photos" of the couple in its latest edition.

It is pertinent to note that the Closer actress has moved on with a new flame after finalising her divorce from Millepied, 47, in March 2024.

Though speculations previously swirled that she was getting close to Paul Mescal, now dating Gracie Abrams, the actress’ new romance marked her first public relationship since her split.

In May 2024, the No Strings Attached actress and the Gladiator II star were photographed chatting and laughing at a cocktail bar in north London.

Their relationship was never confirmed. However, a source told Page Six that they were just friends.

A month later, Mescal, 29, was linked to the singer-songwriter, a close friend of Taylor Swift. Since then, the two have been dating.

With Portman’s new love interest, it could be understood that she is finally ready to open her heart for a new man after her 'tough' split with the French dancer and choreographer.