‘Young Sheldon’ star Emily Osment files for divorce 5 months after nuptials

'Hannah Montana' alum Emily Osment parts ways with husband of five months

Emily Osment has filed for divorce from her husband, Jack Anthony.

TMZ reported on Friday, March 7, that the Young Sheldon star filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, five months after marrying her now-estranged partner.

The actress, who will turn 33 on Monday, March 10, listed the date of the couple’s separation as December 7, 2024, after tying the knot on October 12, 2024, following their June 2023 engagement.

In the wake of taking a major step to part ways with Anthony, the Hannah Montana alum told People in a statement that things just didn’t work out between the two.

"I think with any big decision in your life, whether it’s relationships or work or whatever it may be, you have to firmly plant both feet in that decision," she explained. "Ultimately, it didn’t work out."

Before the two reached the point of separation, they seemed to be in a happy relationship.

Days after the two exchanged vows, the former child actress confirmed her new marriage in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings.

She didn’t disclose any details that time. However, she gushed over her new life, saying, "It’s great so far. These past four days have been glorious."

Since Osment initiated the divorce, she has removed all photos of her and Anthony from her Instagram profile.