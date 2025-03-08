Blake Lively premieres new movie 'Another Simple Favor' amidst legal battle

Blake Lively premiered her new movie, Another Simple Favor, at the SXSW Film and TV festival, marking her first film appearance since her highly publicised legal battle with director Justin Baldoni.

Lively was joined by co-star Anna Kendrick, director Paul Feig, and other cast members at the premiere.

Feig expressed his enthusiasm for revisiting the characters, saying, "I love these characters so much, and thought they would be so fun to revisit."

The Gossip Girl alum, who plays Emily Nelson, called her character "My favorite character I have ever been fortunate enough to play."

The movie takes place after the events of the 2018 film and follows Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily (Lively) as they head to Capri for Emily's lavish wedding. The film promises more outrageous outfits and plot twists than its predecessor.

Lively recalled being nervous about the tone of the first film, saying, "I was really nervous on the first one, because I didn’t know if we were making a drama or a comedy. We asked Paul, and he said ‘Yes,’ which is not really an answer to the question."

Kendrick questioned her character's willingness to reunite with her murderous best friend, saying, "On this one, I thought, if I am going with her into certain peril, that I guess she wouldn’t take any of it that seriously."

Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke and head of film Courtenay Valenti discussed the studio's theatrical efforts at a panel before the premiere.

Valenti emphasised the studio's commitment to theatrical releases, saying, "This company is committed to theatrical, and I think the real evidence of it is our expansive slate."

The studio plans to release 12 to 14 movies theatrically in 2026.