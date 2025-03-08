Machine Gun Kelly mourns pal Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath death while awaiting birth of baby

Machine Gun Kelly on death of friend Luke ‘The Dingo’ Trembath

Machine Gun Kelly is feeling the weight of both joy and sorrow.

As he prepares to welcome a baby with ex Megan Fox, the musician is also grappling with the devastating loss of his close friend, pro snowboarder Luke “The Dingo” Trembath, who recently passed away at age 39.

Taking to Instagram on March 7, MGK (real name Colson Baker) poured out his emotions in a moving tribute.

"I’ve lost a lot of friends, but I’ve never lost a brother," he wrote.

"We’ll never get another Dingo on this planet. A true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human I’ve ever had the honor of knowing."

The pain of losing someone so close comes at a bittersweet time for the Lonely Road singer, as he also prepares for a new chapter in his life.

In his tribute, MGK imagined his late friend already playing a role in his child’s life from beyond.

"I feel like your [sic] up there with my new child, dressed up in a hilarious costume making them laugh, getting ready to send them down," he shared. "I couldn’t ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing."

Despite the grief, he found solace in the idea that legends like Dingo never truly leave.

"Life will always be less without you, but legends never die. We’ll all miss you brother."

Beyond his own heartbreak, MGK revealed how difficult it was to share the news with his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with Emma Cannon.

"Telling my daughter you’re gone was one of my hardest phone calls, because she loved you so much," he wrote. "And I’ll never forget when she was too young to understand your name was Dingo so she called you Ping Pong."

MGK’s words paint a picture of deep friendship, loss, and the ways we hold on to those we love—even as life continues moving forward.