Ashley Olsen decides to keep her toddler away from spotlight: Here’s why

Ashley Olsen has recently decided to keep her son, Otto away from limelight.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that the Full House actress, who starred on the series alongside her twin sister Mary-Kate at nine-month-old, wanted her son to be away from public scrutiny.

“Having grown up in the spotlight with every single move under the microscope, Ashley wanted the exact opposite for Otto,” revealed an insider.

The source continued, “And that has meant not bringing him in public, not talking about him [and] not posting about him.”

Ashley, who made sure not to share her motherhood journey on social media, were praised by her close ones who think that she’s “an amazing mother”.

“Like any working parent, Ashley looks at pics of her kid 500 times a day and wants to be at every music class or gym class,” said an insider.

However, the confidante stated, “Nothing could've prepared her for the joys of these moments with Otto.”

Ashley’s toddler isn't the only part she kept it secret. The Row co-founder also had a mega-private wedding ceremony at a Bel-Air home when tying the knot with Louis in 2022.

Meanwhile, the intimate reception “went late with 50 people or so total,” as per insider.