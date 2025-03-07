Drew Barrymore reflects on ‘most special moment’ of her life

Drew Barrymore has recently revealed she experienced the most surreal moment at the age of seven.

The Never Been Kissed actress recalled this moment during a conversation with Meghan Markle about her husband Prince Harry on March 6’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I got to meet Prince Harry’s mom Princess Diana when I was seven-year-old. I have a picture, actually, that I’ll get — it’s upstairs,” she spilled.

Drew told Meghan, “It’s me presenting her with an E.T. doll.”

“And it was one of the most special moments of my life and I loved her so much and I think the world of him,” mentioned the Charlie’s Angels actress.

Oh, I didn't know that! Aww, that's beautiful," an excited Markle replied. “You’ll have to share that with me so I can show him.”

Later on the show, Drew got the chance to show the picture featuring her and late Princess Diana to Meghan

The actress considered herself “lucky enough” to have met Diana during her lifetime.

“It means so much to me to have met such an incredible human being that transcended everything,” continued the 50-year-old.

Drew added, “It was the honour of my life.”

Meanwhile, Meghan replied, “I will tell H [Harry] that for sure.”

This isn’t the first time Drew talked about her love for late royal.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live show in 2018, the actress and talk show host stated, “It was the most exciting moment for me to meet a real-life princess. The people’s princess.”

“Diana was and is and always will be the epitome of a woman that all little girls look up to,” she concluded.