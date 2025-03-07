Christina Ricci overwhelmed with emotion as she celebrates career milestone

Christina Ricci gets emotional as she celebrates her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.
After receiving the honours, the Wednesday alum spoke to Extra TV and revealed she never thought of earning this prestigious recognition while working in Hollywood.
Ricci, who joined the entertainment industry at the age of seven, admitted that she would never have believed to receive this prize.
“What I am good at was not really popular then or valued, and I felt really on the outside for a very long time,” pointed out the Monstrous actress.
However, Ricci noted that there had been a change of mindset in the industry and the progress affected the thinking of the people working in showbiz.
Looking at the change and progress over the years, the Faraway Eyes actress noted, “It has allowed for thing she does to be valued and celebrated.”
“It is such an incredibly gratifying feeling,” stated the 45-year-old.
Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci offered advice to all the up-and-coming stars who used this art form as an escape like her.
“To always bloom where you are planted. Always do the best you can,” she continued.
Ricci added, “No matter what job you are in or situation, because somebody is going to see that and probably lift you out of it and put you in a better situation.”
Dolly Parton pens down emotional song in late husband’s honour
David Hasselhoff and actress Pamela Bach were married for 17 years before their contentious divorce in 2006
Iconic star Kelsey Grammer believes 'Frasier' will find a better place
Harry & Meghan’s Oprah Bombshell: The interview that shook the Royals still echoes today!
Princess Beatrice returns to public life with new role after welcoming baby Athena
Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024