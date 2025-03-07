Christina Ricci overwhelmed with emotion as she celebrates career milestone

Christina Ricci gets emotional as she celebrates her Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

After receiving the honours, the Wednesday alum spoke to Extra TV and revealed she never thought of earning this prestigious recognition while working in Hollywood.

Ricci, who joined the entertainment industry at the age of seven, admitted that she would never have believed to receive this prize.

“What I am good at was not really popular then or valued, and I felt really on the outside for a very long time,” pointed out the Monstrous actress.

However, Ricci noted that there had been a change of mindset in the industry and the progress affected the thinking of the people working in showbiz.

Looking at the change and progress over the years, the Faraway Eyes actress noted, “It has allowed for thing she does to be valued and celebrated.”

“It is such an incredibly gratifying feeling,” stated the 45-year-old.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ricci offered advice to all the up-and-coming stars who used this art form as an escape like her.

“To always bloom where you are planted. Always do the best you can,” she continued.

Ricci added, “No matter what job you are in or situation, because somebody is going to see that and probably lift you out of it and put you in a better situation.”