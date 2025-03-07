Kate Hudson makes surprising confession about having children

Kate Hudson has recently revealed she’s not done having children.

Speaking on the latest episode of Kylie Kelce’s Not Gonna Lie podcast, the Something Borrowed actress, who is a mother of three, opened up about having more children and could not imagine being done for now.

“I could have so many children,” she told Kylie.

Kate said, “I even think about it right now. I'm like, 'Am I totally done?' Because I just can't imagine being done.”

The Running Point star called it “a weird thing” to think that one is done having children.

While discussing about empty nestling, Kate pointed out, “It gets a little scarier when you start to watch them and when you start to have to let them go because you want them to love themselves and then you want them to make good decisions out in the world.”

“So, you get a little bit of that, 'Oh, man. I just hope they are good,’” remarked the 45-year-old.

Earlier, Kate talked about the possibility of having more children during an interview for Byrdie's After-Dark digital issue in December 2022.

“I've been having children my entire adult life… I've got my four-year-old and I've got a child in college. And I don't even know if I'm done yet. You know, I don't have that answer yet,” added the actress.