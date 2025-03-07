‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo joins upcoming action thriller

Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has been tapped for an upcoming action thriller.

Deadline reported on Thursday, March 6, that the actress, who played Elphaba in the Jon M. Chu-helmed musical adaptation, has joined Lionsgate’s Karoshi from 87Eleven.

The Outsider actress is slated to share the screen with previously announced cast, including Young Sheldon alum Isabel May, who will also appear in Scream 7, and Teo Yoo from The Recruit.

Though the plot and character details for Erivo, Yoo, and May are kept under tight wraps, the film is described as a corporate thriller with a samurai twist.

The forthcoming film will begin production in June, with director Takashi Doscher helming it from his own script.

87Eleven Entertainment’s Chad Stahelski, Alex Young and Jason Spitz are producing Karoshi through their deal with Lionsgate.

Following her turn as the green-skinned young woman alongside Ariana Grande in two Wicked movies, Erivo, 38, has been booked for various projects.

Wicked: For Good, the second part, will hit the theaters on November 21, 2025. The singer and actress is currently in production of Children of Blood and Bone.

In addition, she will appear in Poker Face and star as Jesus in the Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Erivo also released the first single, Replay, from her upcoming album and will show off her hosting talent at the 2025 Tony Awards in June.