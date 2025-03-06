Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard channels 'loneliness' in new venture

Finn Wolfhard offers insight into upcoming venture

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard is offering an insight into his upcoming musical venture as he steps up with his solo album.

The actor, who is widely known for his role as Mike Wheeler in Netflix original series, has announced his debut solo album Happy Birthday.

According to a press release, Finn took up a personal challenge to write a total of 50 songs by the end of 2022, as he described his album as “a dizzying rush of nine songs.”

Speaking about his infinite love for music, Finn explained, “I ended up writing a lot of terrible stuff but a few of those songs I was really proud of went to The Aubreys. I started realising a general theme in a lot of the other songs involving my identity, anxieties, nostalgia, childhood and loneliness.

“All of that was a part of a bigger puzzle. I knew I wanted to make a record, but I didn’t know with which songs.”

In addition, the actor openly shared his passion for music, discussing the challenges of adult life and his Hollywood career.

He further went on to add, “Music for me has always been something that I can control. And while I’m really grateful for acting and for a long time, it really provided me that peace, it’s just a different thing now that I’m an adult and that it’s a career.”

The actor is gearing up for the release of his first proper solo effort on June 6 via AWAL.