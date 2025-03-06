Sharon Stone shares ‘two things’ her late pal told her not to do after 40

Sharon Stone has no issue with ageing but she avoids doing two things after 40 on the advice of her friend and novelist, Jackie Collins.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the Basic Instinct actress reflected on ageing, saying she felt the need to nurture herself and her body after crossing 60.

“A lot of people give up as they get older,” said the 66-year-old.

However, Sharon told the outlet, “They let go of their body because it’s collapsing anyway, or it’s like, ‘I’m not defined by my body anymore.’”

The Beauty actress revealed that her late pal Jackie Collins, the novelist sister of Dynasty star Joan Collins, told her not to do two things after the age of 40.

“Let me give you a tip. After 40, never get on top and never wave goodbye,” stated Sharon while sharing Jackie’s advice.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sharon opened up about her physical transformations she had experienced with age.

“My underarms have pleats now,” she quipped.

Sharon declared, “But you still have to love that body. I joke that my underarms have pleats now. I think.”

She added, “I think, 'Well, I had beautiful arms and now they're strong and painting… and like angel wings.' So what if they have pleats? Maybe that's what makes them wonderful now.”