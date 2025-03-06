‘Friends’ actor opens about ‘toxic environment’ on popular sitcom’s set

'Friends' set was not as exciting as the show

Popular 90s TV show Friends is still considered as the best worldwide, but what went behind the scenes is something not many people know.

The sets were not as exhilarating as the sitcom as one of the stars of the show has claimed that the environment was extremely ‘toxic’.

Actor Stephan Park, who appeared in two episodes of the show has spilled beans about the behind the scenes of Friends.

While remembering the days, he added: “It was at the time, I felt it was kind of a toxic environment.”

Stephan recently gave an interview on the Pod Meets World where he recalled, “James Hong was the actor who was also on the episode with me, and [the assistant director] was calling him to the set and you know, essentially saying, ‘Where the f*** is the Oriental guy? Get the Oriental guy.’”

According to the actor there was a lot of racist name calling on the sets.

He continued: “And nobody felt the need to correct this or say anything about it. So, this is normal behavior.”

The Mickey 17 actor appeared in Season 2’s The One With the Chicken Pox episode and The One With the Ultimate Fighting Champion in Season 3.

The globally acclaimed NBC sitcom featured Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc.