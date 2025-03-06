Brittany Cartwright breaks silence on her marriage with Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has broken her silence on her tumultuous marriage to ex-husband Jax Taylor, addressing fans' questions about why she stayed with him despite his addiction.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share her thoughts on Taylor's recent confession about his addiction.

Cartwright, who filed for divorce from Taylor after four years of marriage, revealed that his addiction has caused "irreparable damage" to her and their 3-year-old son Cruz.

"I've spent years trying to help him. I wish more than anyone I could say how proud I am of him today but I'd be lying. His actions will speak for themselves," she wrote.

Responding to fans' questions about why she didn't take a stand for herself and leave Taylor sooner, Cartwright explained, "And to those asking why I stayed if I knew he had a problem all these years: You can't help who you fell in love with. I've done absolutely everything in my power to get him the help he desperately needed. Unfortunately, I was naive and believed his empty promises and his pleas to change for years."

The Vanderpump Rules alum also shared that having a child with Taylor made it even more difficult for her to leave the marriage.

"For those that have been through similar, you get it. For those that question me... that's okay. I'm in a much better place now," she added.

The reality TV star's statement comes after Taylor's recent admission about his addiction struggles. Cartwright's candid response has sparked a mix of reactions from fans, with some praising her for speaking out and others questioning her decisions.