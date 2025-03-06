‘No Stranger to Love’ musician Roy Ayers breathes his last at 84

Roy Ayers died at age 84

American musician Roy Ayers, known for his jazz fusion albums No Stranger to Love and Everybody Loves the Sunshine, has passed away at the age of 84.

A statement posted on his official Facebook account on Wednesday, March 5, confirmed that the record producer breathed his last a day ago in New York City following his long battle with an illness.

"It is with great sadness that the family of legendary vibraphonist, composer and producer Roy Ayers announce his passing which occurred on March 4th, 2025 in New York City after a long illness," the statement read.

"He lived a beautiful 84 years and will be sorely missed. His family ask that you respect their privacy at this time, a celebration of Roy’s life will be forthcoming," they added.

Nicknamed the Godfather of Neo Soul, Ayers launched his musical career in 1962. By 1970, he had formed his own group, Roy Ayers Ubiquity.

The musical band entered the chart success race in the latter half of the decade, starting with 1975’s Mystic Voyage and Everybody Loves the Sunshine in 1976.

The multi-hyphenate composer then continued his musical career as a solo artist. His biggest chart success was in 1980 with No Stranger to Love, which reached No. 22 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Ayers is survived by his wife Argerie and their children Mtume and Ayana Ayers.