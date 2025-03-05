'Gossip Girl' star Leighton Meester spills beauty hack for 'effortless' radiance

Leighton Meester offers inside glimpse into her skin-care routine

Leighton Meester is offering a glimpse into her skin-care routine, following her show-stopping appearance at the SAG Awards, which left fans breathless.

During an exclusive interview with Vogue Magazine, the Gossip Girl icon, who was at the Awards 2025 to cheer on her husband Adam Brody for his performance in Nobody Wants This, revealed the real reason behind her radiance and fresh-face.

She told the outlet, “I did get on the SPF train pretty early, which I’m glad about.”

Further explaining that she makes regular use of the ultimate sunscreen, the 38-year-old credited Elta MD sun-shield for protection against UVA and UVB rays.

This comes on the heels of her Gossip Girl moment recreation with Kristen Bell, which sent the internet into a frenzy as Bell reprised her iconic voice role, leaving fans in hysterics.

Referring to everyone at the SAG Awards ceremony, she said at the time, “Hey, everyone, Gossip Girl here. One of my sources, LeMee86, sends me this: ‘Spotted at Table 8: Jeff Goldblum has a Wicked appetite. And a peek behind the curtain reveals he likes his green eggs with ham.”

On professional front, Meester is currently gearing up for the next season of the Netflix comedy, starring alongside her beloved husband and Kristen Bell.