Sherri Shepherd addresses female stars’ revealing looks at this Oscars

Sherri Shepherd has finally addressed recent trend of female nudity as fashion at the Oscars red carpet and afterparties.

Speaking on March 4 episode of her eponymous talk show, the host hit out at Megan Thee Stallion, Zoe Kravitz and Julia Fox for their explicit looks at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.

Sherri said, “You could see everything… Zoë Kravitz graced us with her butt crack. You could see everything.”

“Megan wore a dark green gown with only matching green pasties to cover up her breasts,” recalled the 57-year-old.

Interestingly, Julia channeled Lady Godiva in a sheer dress with strategically placed strands of hair covering her crotch and part of her cleavage, though her nipples were on display.

The Beauty Shop actress continued, “This is where I have to put my Auntie Sherri wig on, and I say this with all the love that I have: ladies, this is not it.”

Sherri noted that female celebrities should thought about their image because “there are young girls who are looking up to all of you” who might emulate their looks.

The former View cohost said she was particularly upset by Megan’s appearance in an emerald gown that exposed one of her breasts.

Addressing Megan, Sherri stated, “I love you. I’m so upset because God gave you a legitimate gift. You’re amazing with your lyrical rhymes and how smart you are.”

“A lot of these celebrities say they don’t wanna be a role model, but here’s the thing: it comes with the territory. You can’t escape it,” added the actress and comedian.

“I’m not trying to shame anybody. I’m just concerned where this is going,” added Sherri.