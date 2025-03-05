Victoria, David Beckham share unseen family photos on special ocassion

Victoria, David Beckham shares unseen family photos on special ocassion

David Beckham and his beloved wife, Victoria Beckham, shared never-before-seen family photos to mark a special occasion.

On Tuesday, March 4, the parents of four took to their Instagram to celebrate their eldest son Brooklyn Beckham’s 26th birthday.

"Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham… We all love you so much and hope you have an amazing day!!" the former Spice Girls member wished her son with a series of emojis, including a red heart, a birthday cake, balloons and more. "Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx"

The fashion icon posted rare photos from the Cloud 23 founder’s childhood.

The adorable set of photos featured the mother-son duo playing, smiling, and posing together over the years.

The last image of Victoria’s post showed young David, 49, holding newborn Brooklyn in one hand.

The former Real Madrid star also penned a birthday note for his firstborn.

"Happy Birthday Bust x we love you so much have the best day lots of cake and hot sauce [red chili emoji] we miss you @brooklynpeltzbeckham @victoriabeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven," he captioned a funny picture of himself and his son, making silly faces into the camera.

The doting father also posted a nostalgic picture of Brooklyn, flashing a bright smile while swimming.

"I miss seeing this smile everyday [white heart emoji]," the legendary soccer player captioned the snapshot. "Happy Birthday Bust."

In addition, David and Victoria reposted each other’s stories on their social media accounts.