Are Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner getting back together? Here's what we know

Rumours of a potential reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are swirling after the former couple was spotted together on multiple occasions.

The pair, who share three children, were recently seen celebrating their son Samuel's 13th birthday at a paintball range, where they appeared to be getting cozy.

Photos and videos from the event show the Argo star and Garner sharing affectionate moments, with Ben even putting his arm around Jennifer's waist.

This has led to speculation that the two might be considering giving their relationship another shot.

According to Page Six, Ben Affleck has always had a deep connection with Jennifer Garner and considers her the love of his life.

Despite their divorce in 2015, the two have maintained a close friendship and co-parenting relationship.

Some sources suggest that Ben's recent split from Jennifer Lopez has made him realize how much he values his bond with Garner.

A source close to the situation said Affleck "would love another chance" with the Gone Girl star, claiming the actor "would definitely be open to giving things another shot with Jen if the timing is ever right."

However, the source also noted that Affleck is aware that rekindling their romance may not be realistic at this time in their lives. "At the same time, Ben knows it's just not realistic at this time in their lives," the source added.

It's worth noting that 13 Going on 30 star is currently in a relationship with John Miller.

While Affleck may be open to the possibility of rekindling their romance if the timing is right, it remains to be seen whether this Hollywood love story will have a second chapter.