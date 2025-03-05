King Charles sends clear message to US with powerful move amid tensions

King Charles seemingly asserted his position in the global diplomatic relations following controversial remarks that came from US Vice President.

The monarch, who had extended a personal invite for a second state visit to President Donald Trump at the Balmoral Castle, had been hosting meetings with world leaders to smooth out ties after Trump had a heated exchange with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine.

Moreover, Charles, who is head of state of Canada, also met with PM Justin Trudeau after Trump loosely threatened the country’s sovereignty.

The King gave a subtle yet befitting response after JD Vance after he described the British and French troops as “20k troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years”.

Charles had made a visit to meet the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force personnel in his role as the Honorary Commodore-in-Chief Aircraft Carrier and Head of the Armed Forces on Tuesday.

During the visit, Charles took a subtle approach to respond as he addressed the navy giving them a reassurance after the remarks.

“As you prepare to set sail as the flagship of the UK Carrier Strike Group, building on the success of HMS Queen Elizabeth’s inaugural deployment in 2021, I just wanted to express, on behalf of the nation, my heartfelt gratitude for the extraordinarily valuable contributions and personal sacrifices that you and your families continue to make in the name of duty,” King Charles said.

“I can sense the anticipation and excitement amongst many of you today for what lies ahead over the next eight months, and all I can say is I will be watching your progress with great interest.”