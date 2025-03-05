Meghan Markle excites fans with big announcement after Netflix release

Meghan Markle has been making it to the headlines following the release of her much-awaited cooking show, With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

The Duchess of Sussex's cooking series was released on the streaming giant on March 4 alongside the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Now, taking to Instagram, Meghan teased her fans with a message related to her upcoming project.

In a shared video, the former Suits star was seen walking a corridor while her help was filming her from behind. At one moment, she looked into the camera and passed a smile.

Meghan wrote, "Filmed something fun while in the city today..."

Notably, the former working member of the royal family is currently in New York City as another story on her IG account featured the famous Times Square digital billboard playing With Love, Meghan's trailer.

On January 2, Meghan first dropped the news about her Netflix show on social media.

She released the fun trailer and wrote, "I have been so excited to share this with you! I hope you love the show as much as I loved making it. Wishing you all a fantastic new year! Thanks to our amazing crew and the team @netflix. Beyond grateful for the support - and fun! As ever, Meghan."