Demi Moore receives heartfelt support from daughters after Oscar loss

Demi Moore received unwavering support from her daughters, Rumer, Tallulah and Scout Willis, after suffering an unexpected loss on Sunday night.

The Ghost actress, who won Golden Globe and SAG award for her performance in The Substance, lost the Best Actress Oscar to Mikey Madison.

Her daughters, Tallulah and Scout, took to their Instagram accounts to cheer up their mother.

Tallulah shared a post-Oscar photo of the G.I. Jane actress in her bathrobe, cradling her dog Pilaf, while sitting in front of two large platters of French fries.

She captioned the post, "MY winner."

In another post from Vanity Fair after-party she wrote, "celebrating my hero, my mama @demimoore last night!"

Scout also posted a picture of Moore from the event on her Instagram story, writing, "So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What grace. I’ve never been more proud to be her daughter."

She later shared a post with her sisters and mother, saying, "I’ve never been more proud to be a part of this family."

Prior to the event, Demi’s eldest daughter, Rumer, dedicated a heartfelt tribute to her mother. She wrote, "Watching you today, standing in your power, in your brilliance, in the culmination of decades of hard work, resilience, and undeniable talent—I have never been more proud."

"And tonight, the world gets to witness what I have always known: you are a force," she added.

Moore was nominated at the Oscars alongside Madison (Anora), Fernanda Torres (I’m Still Here), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) and Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez).