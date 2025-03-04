Meghan Markle emotional encounter with fans goes viral: Watch

Meghan Markle makes fans emotional with surprise appearance

Meghan Markle delighted her longtime followers with a surprise appearance at a special screening of her newly released Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram handle and shared heartwarming videos and photos from her meet and greet event with fans who have been following her since the famous lifestyle blog The Tig.

In the first video clip, Meghan appeared excited as she was standing behind the door in order to surprise fans, who were sitting in a private theatre room to witness the magic created by the Duchess in her cooking show.

The former Suits actress was also seen sharing an emotional moment with one of her well-wishers. She wrote, "The girls that have supported me for nearly a decade."

In another snapshot, Meghan shared that two of her fans got her newly rebranded lifestyle project, 'As Ever' tattooed on their hands.

At last, the Duchess expressed gratitude towards Netflix for hosting "this magical evening!" in order to celebrate With Love, Meghan's release.