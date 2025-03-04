Adrien Brody sets new Oscars record with ‘The Brutalist’ win acceptance speech

Adrien Brody is not only winning the Oscars, he is setting new records too.

The actor didn’t just take home the Best Actor trophy at the 97th Academy Awards—he also walked away with a new record.

The Brutalist star, 51, delivered an acceptance speech so long that it officially became the longest in Oscar history, clocking in at five minutes and 40 seconds.

For nearly 80 years, that record was held by Greer Garson, who famously spoke for five minutes and 30 seconds after winning Best Actress for Mrs. Miniver in 1943.

But on Oscars night, Brody took things a step further—literally.

As he began his speech, he immediately sensed the countdown creeping in.

“You’re already counting me down,” he joked, before pleading with the orchestra to hold off on the play-off music.

“I'm wrapping up, please, please, please. I'm wrapping up. I will wrap up. Please. Turn the music off,” he insisted.

“I've done this before. Thank you. It's not my first rodeo, but I will—I will be brief. I will not be egregious. I promise.”

The audience laughed, but Brody had plenty of heartfelt words to share.

His performance as a Hungarian immigrant and architect fleeing to the U.S. after the Holocaust in The Brutalist earned him the win over Timothée Chalamet (A Complete Unknown), Colman Domingo (Sing Sing), Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), and Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice).

As he continued, Brody’s girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, gave him a subtle reminder from the audience, mouthing for him to thank his parents. He quickly caught on, expressing gratitude for the “sound foundation of respect and kindness” they gave him, as well as “the strength to pursue this dream.”

The Pianist actor also used his speech to highlight the deeper message of The Brutalist.

“I'm here once again to represent the lingering traumas and the repercussions of war and systematic oppression and of anti-Semitism and racism and of othering, and I believe and I pray for a healthier and a happier and a more inclusive world. And I believe if the past can teach us anything, it's a reminder to not let hate go unchecked.”

Of course, the Oscars band had heard enough by this point, cueing up the exit music for a second time. Finally accepting his fate, Brody quipped, “Okay, I’ll get out of here!” before stepping away.

While Anora took home the most wins of the night, including Best Picture, The Brutalist had a strong showing, winning three awards: Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and, of course, Best Actor—complete with a speech that will go down in history.