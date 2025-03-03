Sabrina Carpenter addresses backlash over BRITs performance

Sabrina Carpenter reacts to NSFW controversy surrounding BRITs 2025

Sabrina Carpenter shares her unfiltered thoughts on the NSFW controversy surrounding the BRITs 2025, following viewer backlash.

On Saturday, March 1, the Espresso hitmaker was honored with the Global Success Award, despite facing criticism for her performance during the ceremony.

Sabrina raised eyebrows with her sultry performance, dancing her way to a giant pink bed alongside a team of professional dancers.

Sharing a carousel of photos on the special occasion, the 25-year-old wrote in the caption, “I now know what watershed is!!!!”

During an exclusive interview with The Sun, the Please Please Please singer opened up about the real reason behind the backlash over her image at various performances.

She told the outlet, “My message has always been clear – if you can’t handle a girl who is confident in her own sexuality, then don’t come to my shows.

“Female artists have been shamed forever. In the noughties it was Rihanna, in the nineties it was Britney Spears, in the eighties it was Madonna – and now it’s me. It’s essentially saying that female performers should not be able to embrace their sexuality in their lyrics, in the way we dress, in the way we perform.”

This comes on the heels of her controversial performance at The O2 Arena in London, with fans referring to it as completely ‘unnecessary’.