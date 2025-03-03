Demi Moore responds to Oscar 2025 snub

Demi Moore deals with Oscars loss in a surprising way

Demi Moore appeared to take the Oscar snub lightheartedly as she relaxed with her dog Pilaf.

The 62-year-old star was nominated for the Best Performance by an actress in a leading role category for her movie, The Substance.

However, during the star-studded ceremony on Sunday, March 2nd, Demi lost the award to Mikey Madison, who won for her performance in Anora.

The SAG award winner didn’t get disheartened after her loss and celebrated the evening with her three daughters, Rumer Willis, Scout Willis, and Tallulah Willis.

Following the party, Tallulah took to Instagram and shared a picture of her mom cuddling her cute dog while snacking on a bucket of fries.

“MY winner,” she captioned the picture. Her older sister Scout reshared the picture and wrote, “Queen of my heart!”

Responding to the snub at the Academy awards, Scout wrote a message to her mom, saying, “So beyond proud, this woman is nothing but integrity, bright beaming light and love! What grace. I’ve never been proud to be her daughter.”

The loss comes after Moore won the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her performance in The Substance.

During the Golden Globes acceptance speech last month, Demi noted how that was her first major award after a longstanding acting career.

“I’m just in shock right now,” she said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, over 45 years, and this is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor and I’m just so humbled and so grateful.”