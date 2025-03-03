Oscars 2025: Jeremy Strong’s snub or subtle shade?

Jeremy Strong’s reaction to losing the Best Supporting Actor award to his Succession co-star Kieran Culkin at the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, 2025, got people talking.

At first, some thought he looked let down, but as the star-studded night unfolded, it became clear that emotions were simply running high for the actor.

The both actors, known for playing Kendall and Roman Roy in HBO’s Succession, were up for Best Supporting Actor. This time, Jeremy was nominated for The Apprentice as Roy Cohn, while Kieran earned his nod for A Real Pain.

While addressing the situation, one user wrote: “not to be parasocial on main but seeing jeremy strong tear up inexplicably makes me tear up too.”

While another shared, “it's actually kind of beautiful to see someone so completely genuine and earnest amongst all the fakeness of hollywood, jeremy strong i love your love for your craft so dearly.”

Kieran, who had already racked up a BAFTA and Golden Globe for his role, kept the winning streak going with the Oscar now.

However, during his speech, he gave a warm nod to his fellow star, saying, “Jeremy, you're amazing in The Apprentice,” he said as he went on adding, “I’m not supposed to single anyone out—it’s favouritism—but you were great.”

People thought that Jeremy Strong looked unfazed about the loss, but he had already been emotional that night when ABC presenters showed him a 1993 photo of him as a kid watching the Oscars from the bleachers, bringing him to the verge of tears.