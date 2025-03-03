Robert Downey Jr. turns down role in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' for Marvel?

'The Odyssey' features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway in lead roles

Oppenheimer director Christopher Nolan has brought together a star-studded cast for his all-new film titled, The Odyssey.

The fantasy action is going to feature A-lister stars namely Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson.

The 2026 movie, which is also written by Nolan, is an adaptation of an epic poem by Homer.

As per the latest reports, the 54-year-old actor approached his best mate and colleague Robert Downey Jr. to play a pivotal role in the upcoming glamourous flick, but the Iron-Man star turned it down.

Daniel Richtman revealed that The Dark Knight creator offered Robert the role of Greek god 'Poseidon', but the 59-year-old American actor rejected the offer.

Robert had to decline the offer as he is already busy shooting for the upcoming Marvel film, Avengers: Doomsday.

Jr. last featured in Nolan’s 2023 film led by Cillian Murphy. He played the role of Lewis Strauss in the biographical film.

Now, The Odyssey is going to be led by Matt, who will be playing 'Odysseus' with Tom Holland portraying the character of his son Telemachus.

The new movie is set to release next year on July 17.