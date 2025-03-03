Palace insider shares rare detail from King Charles meeting at Sandringham

King Charles is taking up a crucial position as peace in the key states are at the verge of disruption following a heated exchange.

The monarch met with president Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday after the Ukrainian government requested a surprise meeting. The meeting had come after the events from the Oval Office on Saturday, as Zelensky and US President Trump were caught in a conflict.

The King showed support and solidarity to Ukraine despite the fact that Charles had extended a personal invitation to Trump at Balmoral one day before the disaster meeting.

Zelensky enjoyed a private audience with the monarch on Sunday and palace sources revealed some inside details from the talks, which were fairly brief.

According to T&C, Zelensky was “warmly received by the King and that refreshments were served” in the Norfolk residence for the meeting which lasted “just under an hour”.

Buckingham Palace shared a photo from the evening of the two shaking hands with a statement, This evening, His Majesty The King received the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, in the Saloon at Sandringham House.”

No further details about the contents of their talks were revealed by the Palace.

Previously, The Sun revealed that a meeting with the King was already in the pipeline with Zelensky but the timing had to be pushed up after the argument at the White House.

However, insiders stressed that the meeting was “not a reaction to the row”.